Probably not one of the first names on the team sheet when India's Champions Trophy squad was assembled, Shreyas Iyer has proved that he is the most reliable No 4 batter that the side has. The batter, who was set to be snubbed for the first ODI against England before the start of the Champions Trophy, put in some terrific performances since that assignment to reaffirm the cricketing fraternity of his exemplary credentials in the 50-over format. After a match-winning 79 against New Zealand on Sunday, Iyer admitted that the last one and a half years have given him a lot of personal growth which he is making the most of now.

Iyer's case was a curious one in the Indian team despite his consistent show in the ODI World Cup 2023. Somehow, reports suggested that he wasn't a certain pick in the playing XI for the Champions Trophy. But, the batter fought back and made the middle-order spot his own.

After the conclusion of the match against the Kiwis, Iyer admitted that it's his own responsibility to fight for himself rather than depending on someone. For the batter, it's always 'you vs you', as no one else is going to rescue him.

"It has definitely taught me a lot as a person, as an individual, on how to take the responsibility on myself rather than depending on someone else because over a period of time, I realised that it's only you versus you. No one is going to be there to help you in your tough times, but there are only limited people who would be there and you know them very closely. So yeah, I've been just backing myself and showing that sort of confidence in every situation I enter in. I always love to back my instincts," Iyer told the broadcaster after the match on Sunday.

"I keep saying that again and again, and I think that's what has helped me in the last 1.5 years. And also the technique that I've developed. I think we had a vivid chat about it. But other than that, just to stay in the present as much as possible and not to dwell in those thoughts which has happened in the past," he added.

Iyer also spoke of his partnership with Axar Patel in the middle that helped the Indian team stabilise the ship after the top three batters had departed early.

"Yeah, obviously you see the ball was coming a bit slowly onto the bat initially. And it was important and crucial for the team to build a partnership from there on, and Axar I think it played a brilliant knock to get those crucial 40 runs for the team, and we almost got a partnership of 100, which was essential at that point of time. So, yeah, that was the mindset just to keep ticking the scoreboard. And that we get boundaries here and there which can possibly get the momentum towards us," said the batter.