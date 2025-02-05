India have a number of question marks on their 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad, even with just two weeks remaining till the start of the tournament. India's biggest concerns lie in the form of their pacers' fitness, with no final news yet on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami still looking rusty. In the midst of this, former India cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra believes that a different pacer will likely get added to the Champions Trophy squad, and revealed that he hasn't heard positive news regarding Bumrah's comeback.

"I am not hearing great news about Bumrah's fitness. However, I won't believe in hearsay, and won't share what I heard either," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah picked up a back injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar has revealed that Bumrah had been advised five weeks of complete rest.

On the other hand, Shami's form upon return has been patchy. In the third T20I, where he made his comeback, Shami went wicketless, with figures of 0/25 in three overs. In the fifth T20I, Shami took three wickets, but gave away 35 runs in 2.3 overs.

Chopra also expressed concern over Shami.

"Four fast bowlers should have 100 percent been there (in the Champions Trophy squad) because whatever we have seen of Mohammed Shami, he did take three wickets in the last match for sure and bowled decently, but he is far from ready," Chopra said.

India picked only three pacers - Bumrah, Shami and Arshdeep Singh - for the Champions Trophy squad, going ahead with four spin options instead.

Harshit Rana was chosen as an injury back-up for Bumrah for the first two ODIs against England, while Mohammed Siraj wasn't kept in the mix.

However, Chopra believes Siraj will find his way back into the 15-man squad.

"I feel a fast bowler will get added. In whose place he will be, we shall find out. I feel Siraj will go to the Champions Trophy," Chopra said.

A change may already be on the cards, as in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was added to India's ODI squad against England.