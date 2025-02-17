Pakistan suffered defeat in the final of the tri-nation series at the hands of New Zealand, just five days before the two teams square off again in the opening match of Champions Trophy 2025. It was Pakistan's second defeat to New Zealand in the tri-nation series, and once again saw concern rise regarding Pakistan's opening. In particular, former Pakistan cricketers have now spoken up about Babar Azam's new role as an opener. The likes of Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hafeez - both members of Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side - criticising the decision to make Babar open.

Babar has been promoted to open the batting following an injury to young 22-year-old opener Saim Ayub and the poor form of Abdullah Shafique. However, Babar hasn't been able to fire either.

Babar has failed to cross 30 in each of his three innings in the tri-nation series, and the calls to send him back to No. 3 have only increased.

Former pacer Mohammad Amir has mentioned that Babar must be allowed to utilise his strengths.

"As I have said before, if I don't get to bowl with the new ball, I won't be able to utilize my strength. Similarly, Babar's strength is at No. 3, where he knows how to construct an innings. The role of an opener in T20s is different from that in ODIs and Tests," Amir told Pakistan-based outlet Geo News.

"He has to do it in phases. In 10 overs, you have to take a chance. In the next 10 overs, you have to build a partnership. The role is different. Babar, yes, he's a big player. But I think he should have played at number 3. This is his strength. Yes, when you're stuck, you try different things. Maybe I should take runs from here or there," Amir explained.

Babar Azam became the joint-quickest man to reach 6,000 ODI runs in the tri-nation series final, but the bulk of his tally has come at No. 3.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez listed three names whom Pakistan should consider selecting so that Babar can play at his usual No. 3.

1- Shaan Masood

2- Imam-ul-Haq

3- Abdullah Shafique

Take any one as opener & let Babar Azam play at no 3 in Champions trophy. Make things easier for everyone. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) February 14, 2025

"Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique. Take any one as opener and let Babar Azam play at No. 3 in the Champions Trophy. Make things easier for everyone," pledged Hafeez, in a post on X.

Pakistan begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 19 against New Zealand, before taking on arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai. The final group game against Bangladesh is on February 27.