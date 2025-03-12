Rohit Sharma's leadership stood out for India during their fruitful Champions Trophy campaign that ended with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final in Dubai. Throughout the tournament, Rohit marshalled his troops with authority, even when the toss didn't go in his favour. However, what stood out was the trust Rohit showed in each and every player. The way he backed spinner Kuldeep Yadav right till the final was a mark of true leadership.

Kuldeep didn't have the best of runs until the final, where he scalped the prized wickets of the in-form Kiwi duo, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

And Rohit was the first one to pat Kuldeep on his back. However, Kuldeep, quite often, had to bear the brunt of Rohit's anger when things were not going in the team's favour.

And, as both walked to collect their white Champions Trophy-winning blazers, Rohit was closely observing Kuldeep, who was struggling to wrap his body around the blazer.

With Rohit next in the line to don it, Kuldeep was quick to sort out the wardrobe issue, with the Indian skipper gazing at him. Guessing by the look on Rohit's face, it is fair to say that he wouldn't have spared Kuldeep even on the stage.

After the final, Kuldeep's childhood coach, Kapil Pandey, hailed Rohit Sharma's leadership and said that he used the spinners very well in the middle overs.

"This is a huge victory...Not just an individual player but the entire team together played an important role in securing this victory. I give credit to Rohit Sharma for this plan, which led Team India to win. The way he used spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun in the middle overs was significant. When I spoke to Kuldeep before the match, I told him to bowl with a relaxed mind. All four spinners bowled very well," Kapil Pandey said.

Rohit was pleased with the overall effort of the team and how things panned out for them.

"Someone was telling me that we've lost only one game in the last three ICC tournaments. So, it's a great milestone to have. So, it shows a lot of quality in the team, a lot of depth, a lot of understanding within the group," skipper Rohit said after the title triumph on Sunday night.

Rohit said that attitude helped the team to ward off external "pressure." "There's too much pressure from outside. If India loses one game. There's so much speculation that happens. But, the boys have actually managed to put that aside and focus on how to win games and how to enjoy the game," he added.