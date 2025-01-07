Story ProgressBack to home
India Squad For Champions Trophy And England ODIs Live Updates: All Eyes On BCCI To Take Brave Call
India's Squad For Champions Trophy and England ODIs Live Updates: With CT 2025 deadline on January 12, BCCI likely to announce squad soon.
LIVE updates of Champions Trophy Squad Announcement And India vs England ODI and T20I Full Squad© AFP
India's Squad Announcement For Champions Trophy and England ODIs, T20Is: After the Border Gavaskar Trophy ended in a humiliation for the Indian cricket team, all eyes will on the February 19-March 9 Champions Trophy, to be played in ODI format. The tournament will be preceded by an ODI series against England, starting February 6, and a T20I series. It is expected that both the ODI series and Champions Trophy squads will be same. It would be interesting to see if BCCI selectors go with the big names like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, or take a bet entirely on youngsters.
- 09:07 (IST)Champions Trophy, England ODIs Squad Announcement Live: Vice-Captaincy Change On Cards?Reports have already suggested that the BCCI selection committee is mulling the name of Jasprit Bumrah as the vice-captain of the team. This means that Hardik Pandya will not be Rohit Sharma's deputy in the Champions Trophy. Bumrah has done very well in a short captaincy stint, which he showed in Australia. But, can he be developed into a good lead in ODI cricket too?
- 08:52 (IST)India Squad For Champions Trophy, England ODIs: Some Bold Decisions ExpectedHello and welcome to our coverage of India's squad announcement for ICC Champions Trophy and England series. The squad finalisation deadline for Champions Trophy is January 12, while the white-ball assignment against England begins on January 22. The BCCI selection committee is expected get on a call with ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir to chart out the roster for the upcoming assignments.
