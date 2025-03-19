India have been in incredible form in T20I cricket over the past year. Not only did they win the T20 World Cup 2024 unbeaten, but a new-look side have carried on the form and won T20I series against Sri Lanka and South Africa away and swept aside England at home. A major part of this successful India side has been Sanju Samson, who has opened the batting for India and even struck three centuries along the way. However, former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra has backed another player to displace him come the T20 World Cup 2026.

Chopra believes that although the present India T20I team has won a lot of games, the playing XI is for the T20 World Cup 2026 is far from fixed. Chopra has backed Rishabh Pant to shine.

Pant was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for an Indian Premier League (IPL) record fee of Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, and will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders ahead of the tournament. He has also been named LSG's captain.

"Rishabh Pant has a big opportunity. He is currently not a part of the T20 team. He is not even part of their scheme of things. People are surprised why such a strong player cannot get a consistent run in T20s. So, this can be your season. Come and score so many runs so that everyone is shaken," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

While LSG have a dilemma with their opening combination, provoking suggestions that Pant might open, Chopra suggested against it.

"Where he would bat would be a question. There are a lot of discussions that he would open as keepers are batting there. You don't have to compete with Sanju Samson. You have to make your own place properly. There is no need to bat above No. 3 or No. 4," Chopra stated.

Despite Pant being an integral part of India's T20I World Cup 2024 title-winning squad, he has found himself out of the reckoning in the format since.

Advertisement

The next edition T20 World Cup will take place primarily in India in February and March 2026, meaning that players' performance in IPL 2025 will hold enormous significance.

"I am still not convinced that the T20 team playing will also play next year in the World Cup. The T20 selections will be very dynamic. So this IPL will play a huge role in who is moving forward and able to make his place again," Chopra stated.

Pant begins his IPL 2025 campaign with LSG against former side Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, March 24.