Team India will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025 after the pacer was unable to recover in time from a back injury. However, India will enjoy the return of fellow pacer Mohammed Shami, who has successfully returned to action over the T20Is and ODIs against England. Shami was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, and former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji believes that he could ensure that India do not miss Bumrah during the Champions Trophy. Balaji, in fact, even made a bold statement.

"Actually, he (Shami) had out-bowled Bumrah in the 2019 (50-over World Cup) and in the last World Cup (2023). Bumrah is the champion bowler across formats. But Shami has experience and, before Bumrah's arrival, it was Shami who carried India's attack all through," Balaji said, speaking to PTI.

Shami went on a rampage during the 2023 World Cup, picking up 24 wickets in just seven games, finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

In the 2019 World Cup, Shami played only four games but took 14 wickets, just four less than Bumrah, who played five matches more.

Balaji emphasized that Shami's performances hold the key for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

"I think it's very important. If India has to do well, then Shami has to come good with the new ball. The kind of impact he can make in his first six overs with the new ball, it will play a crucial role for India," Balaji added.

The major worry regarding Shami remains the fact that the 34-year-old still shows off a bit of rustiness despite playing two T20Is and two ODIs, as well as a host of domestic games.

However, Balaji expressed confidence in the fact that Shami can overcome this issue and get back to his best.

"Since that (ankle) injury has happened, there was a little bit of slowness, maybe. It's natural. But there is nothing you can do about it. It's part of any sportsperson's career," Balaji said.

"He has the experience to get over it and he will do it as he bowls more. It's just about accepting the (physical) condition and continuing his best practices," Balaji added.

In Bumrah's absence, India captain Rohit Sharma can pick among Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and all-rounder Hardik Pandya to formulate his pace attack. One of Arshdeep or Harshit is expected to feature in the playing XI alongside Shami.

India open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.