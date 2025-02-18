On the eve of the 2017 Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, a picture of legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni and the son of then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had gone viral. The wholesome photograph saw Dhoni carrying Sarfaraz's three-month old son Abdullah in his arms. Eight years later, on the eve of Champions Trophy 2025, Sarfaraz has revealed the inside story behind the photograph. Sarfaraz - himself a wicket-keeper like Dhoni - also revealed details about their conversation on that day.

"The moment happened when his family friends were visiting, and Dhoni happened to come downstairs. He thought it would be a perfect opportunity to capture the moment with my three-month-old son," revealed Sarfaraz to Cricket Pakistan, speaking about the iconic picture.

Sarfaraz would go on to captain Pakistan to the Champions Trophy 2017 title, making him the first Pakistan captain since Imran Khan to win a 50-over ICC title. Pakistan beat India by a whopping 180 runs in a one-sided final at the Oval.

However, Sarfaraz revealed that he had shared an insightful interaction with Dhoni that evening.

"I had a long conversation with Dhoni about wicket-keeping and cricket in general. I asked him how he managed to balance his roles as a wicketkeeper, batsman, and captain. The tips Dhoni shared with me were immensely helpful. He was very humble and generous in offering his advice," Sarfaraz said.

India and Pakistan are set to square off once again in Champions Trophy 2025. While Pakistan are the hosts of the tournament, the India-Pakistan match will take place in Dubai. The encounter will take place on Sunday, February 23.

This will be the first time Pakistan host a major ICC tournament since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup.

Sarfaraz stated that, although India and Pakistan haven't played each other in bilateral series since 2013, players of both nations share mutual respect and a good relationship.

"Whenever Indian and Pakistani players meet, there is always mutual respect and friendship, after matches it's not uncommon to see players like Shoaib Malik, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and others sitting together, chatting and enjoying each other's company," Sarfaraz stated.

India and Pakistan have been grouped with New Zealand and Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025.

While Pakistan are aiming for their second successive title, India will be hoping to become the record holders of the Champions Trophy. Currently, both India and Australia have two trophies each.