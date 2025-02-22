Fans spotted a heartwarming incident during India's opening game of Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on Thursday. India were chasing a below-par target of 229. Shubman Gill was really close to his century towards the end of the chase. This is when KL Rahul, the batter at the other end, didn't care about his own fifty and supported Gill to reach the three-figure mark. The fact that Rahul was himself under the scanner for his lean patch with the bat in the previous matches, his selfless approach despite that pressure won the hearts of netizens. Some even slammed Hardik Pandya for the latter's act two years ago that had denied Tilak Varma a fifty.

It was India's T20I match vs West Indies, Hardik had hit a six to complete his side's run-chase despite the fact that Tilak was at the non-striker end, just one run shy of his half-century. The fans had heavily criticised the then India skipper for his decision and some had even called it a "selfish act".

As Rahul helped Gill race to his eighth ODI ton, fans praised him. However, some also took the example to take a dig at Hardik. Here are some of the reactions -

Thanks to KL Rahul for staying in and not letting Hardik Pandya bat. pic.twitter.com/YqK9qSo1N2 — Krishnpal Tomar (@KrishnpalTomar7) February 21, 2025

KL Rahul sacrificed his fifty for Virat Kohli in World Cup 2023 and again for Shubham Gill today. Why you're so selfless KL



pic.twitter.com/XrqF4CuXFR — KLfy (@we_are_ahea) February 20, 2025

Hardik Pandya bhai kuch seekho KL Rahul bhai se



KL Rahul - the ultimate team player!

Mohammed Shami and Gill starred as India eased past Bangladesh by 6 wickets in their Champions Trophy campaign opener in Dubai on Thursday.

Mohammed Shami broke multiple records as India bowled out Bangladesh for 228 after the side opted to bat first. Shami returned figures of 5 for 53 in 10 overs. Bangladesh were 35 for 5 at one stage but still managed to post a fighting total, thanks to Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68).

In the chase, India got off to a solid start through Rohit Sharma and Gill. While the captain fell at the score of 41, Gill scored an unbeaten century (101) to take India over the line.

During the match, Rohit also reached the milestone of 11000 ODI runs, becoming only the fourth Indian batter to do so.

India face Pakistan next on February 23 at the same venue. Meanwhile, Bangladesh play against New Zealand on February 24 in Rawalpindi.