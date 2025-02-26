Pakistan is angry. Pakistan is fuming. If the loss against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday was not enough, a day later the Pakistan cricket team was knocked out of the tournament with a match still left in the group stages. This is a new low for Pakistan cricket. Over the years, Pakistan have been unpredictable, and that has been their brand of cricket. They reached mercurial highs and then suffered inexplicable lows. But even that surprise factor has gone missing from Pakistan in the last few years.

Their last major trophy was back in 2017 when they beat Indian in the Champions Trophy final. Since then, they have lost all the ODIs against India. After the latest setback, Wasim Akram lashed out at Pakistan. he even chided them over their diet during the match against India.

"I think it was the first or second drinks break, and there was a plate full of bananas for the players. Itne kele toh bandar bhi nahi khaate (Even monkeys don't eat so many bananas). And it's their food. Had it been our captain Imran Khan, he would have given me a beating over it," Akram said on a post-match show.

Wasim Akram-"Aaj match ke daoraan bowlers ke liye banana's ki 2 trays aayi. Mein kaha ennay kele te baandar nahi khaande"



Human evolution is from Monkey @wasimakramlive Pakistan Cricket Going In that Direction Only #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsPAK

pic.twitter.com/PKcEzdkJaN — (@Stroke_Geniuss) February 24, 2025

Akram lambasted the Pakistan team, accusing them of playing 'archaic cricket' in times where the speed of the game has increased multi-folds.

"Drastic steps needed. We are playing archaic cricket in white-ball for ages," Wasim Akram said on the show "Dressing Room," after his team's defeat to India in Dubai. "This need to change. Bring fearless cricketers, young blood into the team. If you have to make five-six changes. Please make it.

"You keep losing for next six months. Its fine but start building team for World T20 2026 from now onwards," he added.

Akram highlighted some concerning statistics as he thew Pakistan's bowling unit under the bus for its repeated failures on the international stage.

"Enough is enough. You have made them the stars. In the last five ODIs, Pakistan bowlers have managed to get 24 wickets at an average of 60. That is 60 runs per wicket.

"Our average is even poor than Oman and USA. In 14 teams who are playing ODIs, Pakistan's bowling average is second worst," he said.