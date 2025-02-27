England batter Ben Duckett was trolled brutally on social media for his old comment on the Indian cricket team after his side's elimination from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan registered a sensational victory over England on Wednesday as the Jos Buttler-led side was knocked out of the semi-final race. Following the defeat, social media users were quick to remind Duckett about his old comment where he said that he did not care about the 3-0 ODI series loss against India if England can beat the Rohit Sharma-led side in the Champions Trophy final. However, while India won both of their matches in the tournament, England were eliminated with one match in hand.

Ben Duckett, during the tour of India, said that it's absolutely fine to lose vs India in this series. We shall beat them in the semis of the #ChampionsTrophy.

It'll take a special effort today against Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament. We can talk about the semis a… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 26, 2025

"If we lose 3-0 to India, I don't care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy," Duckett said ahead of the third India-England ODI encounter in Ahmedabad.

The dream of Ben Duckett



Respect the nation where you are touring. As Ravi Shastri said- Take Subcontinent seriously. pic.twitter.com/UnpMGByMNK — Rathin Dutta 𝕏 (@IamRathinDutta) February 27, 2025

"If we do that, we probably won't look back on this if we do the business in that competition."

Shame on Afghanistan for ruining Ben Duckett's dream of defeating India in the final after being whitewashed in bilateral series. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 26, 2025

Opener Ibrahim Zadran's 177 and five wickets by Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan knock England out of the Champions Trophy with a thrilling eight-run victory on Wednesday.

Afghanistan posted 325-7 in a virtual knockout tie in Lahore and then bowled out England for 317 in 49.5 overs to stay alive in the race for a semi-final place while England have no chance of reaching the last four.

Joe Root's 120 went in vain as England lost regular wickets to lose their second straight ODI to the Afghans after their shock defeat in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Needing 13 off the last six balls with one wicket in hand, pace bowler Omarzai kept calm to give away just four runs and dismiss Adil Rashid.

(With AFP inputs)