There have been several media reports stating that the Champions Trophy 2025 might be shifted out of Pakistan due to delays in renovation work at the stadiums in the country. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadiu,m and Karachi's National Bank Stadium are scheduled to host the matches of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium will be hosting India's matches in the tournament as the side has opted not to travel to Pakistan.

The renovation works at the venues in Pakistan, which started in August last year and were supposed to be completed by December 31, are yet to be concluded. Several reports have claimed if the venues are not ready for handover on February 12, the entire tournament will be shifted to the UAE.

Amid the ongoing concerns for Pakistan, a big relieving report for them has come to the fore. A report in India Today stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the status of the three stadiums in Pakistan and that its delegation has not raised any concern regarding it yet.

The eight-team tournament, featuring 15 contests, will conclude on March 9.

"All the work (related to stadiums) will be done by the first week of February. Pakistan will successfully host the Champions Trophy. No need to go by any rumours. We are committed to giving our best. There are people who are trying to tarnish Pakistan's image on social media. We know who all they are and why they are doing this," a PCB official told IANS.

However, the PCB on Wednesday moved the ODI tri-series, also involving South Africa and New Zealand, from Multan to Karachi and Lahore, saying the move was due to the advanced stage of preparations at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Stadium, which will host six of the 12 Champions Trophy group stage matches.

Pakistan is preparing to host an ICC tournament for the first time since 1996, when it co-hosted the ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

(With IANS Inputs)