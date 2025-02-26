Does playing at a single venue give Team India an advantage over 7 other teams in the ICC Champions Trophy? Many former cricketers and pundits have spoken of the 'undeniable advantage' that Rohit Sharma's side has enjoyed since the start of the tournament, thanks to a unique setup that sees them play all of their matches in Dubai. Other teams, in comparison, have had to travel to different venues, and adapt to different types of wickets. When England captain Jos Buttler was asked about the 'advantage' Team India has and his view on it, he gave a subtle response.

Reporter: "There's been some talk with India knowing that all their games will be in Dubai, that gives them a big advantage. Is that something you've got a view on?"

Jos Buttler: "Not really. I think it's a unique tournament already, isn't it, with being hosted here with one team playing in a different place but that's not something I'm sort of worried too much about at the moment. I've got all my focus on preparing well tonight and our game tomorrow," said Buttler at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Group B match against Afghanistan.

What England Greats Said On India's 'Advantage'

After India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security concerns, they are now playing all their matches in Dubai as part of a hybrid model, including their semifinal clash. As a result, their group members, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh have had to play their matches across both Pakistan and Dubai. Even Group B members, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and England will face the same thing if they move to knockouts.

Atherton and Nasser spoke on India's schedule on Sky Sports, as quoted by Wisden, comparing it to other teams. They said that playing at one venue has helped their team reduce their travel time very significantly as now the travelling is limited from a hotel to the stadium and even their selections were made keeping Dubai in mind, while other teams have to factor in all the venues, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Dubai while making their team selection.

"About the advantage India have in playing in Dubai, only in Dubai, which seems to me to be a hard-to-quantify advantage but an undeniable advantage," said Atherton as quoted by Wisden.

"They are playing at just one venue. They do not have to travel between venues or, you know, between countries as a lot of other teams have to do. Therefore, the selection can focus on Dubai, you know, can focus in on the conditions in Dubai, where they are playing their semi-final as and when they get through to that. That seems to me an undeniable advantage," he added.

Nasser agreed, saying, "It is an advantage. For the best team in the tournament to have that advantage...I saw a tweet the other day: Pakistan - host nation, India - home advantage. That sort of sums it up, really."

