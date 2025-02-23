India romped to victory by six wickets against Bangladesh in their opening game of Champions Trophy 2025, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami and a century by Shubman Gill. However, while India were in control of their run chase for the most part, there may have been a hint of concern when they lost three wickets in the space of 32 runs. However, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag laughed off any fears, saying that Bangladesh aren't an opponent who could threaten India.

"I don't think there would have been any tension among the fans. It's Bangladesh. You guys have made me praise them so much as if they are an incredible team. It's Bangladesh, not Australia or Pakistan, who could cause something unpredictable. I don't think there would have been even one per cent of fear in the hearts of any fan during that match," Sehwag said, bullishly, speaking on Cricbuzz after the match.

Bangladesh were tottering at 35/5 batting first against India, but were rescued to a total of 228, after a century by Towhid Hridoy and a fifty by Jaker Ali (68).

However, India looked in control of the run chase from the get-go, with captain Rohit Sharma providing yet another blistering start. Rohit slammed 41 off 36 balls, leaving India in command right from the powerplay.

Then onwards, despite the loss of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in the middle overs, which saw India go from 112/1 to 144/4, Shubman Gill's masterful century helped India home.

"It was a very easy game. Got there with almost four overs to spare. Gill was composed, playing slowly. Had Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Shreyas Iyer stayed on the crease for longer, I could see this match getting over in 35 overs also," Sehwag said.

"Scared of Bangladesh? I never had any fear when I was playing, so what would I have been scared of today in this studio," he added.

Advertisement

Sehwag has infamously poked fun at Bangladesh and taunted them for not being a good side during his playing days as well.

In 2010, ahead of a Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong, the former India opener had labelled them an "ordinary side", leading to criticism towards his comments.

Bangladesh reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017, where they were beaten by India, who went on to lose to Pakistan in the final.

India take on Pakistan on February 23 in their next Champions Trophy 2025 fixture.