India vs England, Women's Hockey World Cup Live Score: India All Set To Take On England In Pool B Opener

The mood among the Indian women's hockey team is upbeat as they are set to take on hosts England in their opening match of the World Cup on Saturday. India, grouped in Pool B, will take on World No.16 Ireland on 26 July followed by World No.7 US on 29 July apart from facing the Olympic Champions England in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament. "The pressure will be on England and not on us," asserted Indian Team skipper Rani on the eve of the match. "Yes they will have the home ground advantage but we are not new to playing in front of big crowds. We have done well against England before and we will carry the confidence of doing well in our recent tournaments including the CWG where we had tasted victory against England in the Group Stage in Gold Coast. "We will go into the match with the belief that we can beat them. We just need to make sure we don't make silly mistakes like we did in the Bronze Medal match at the CWG which cost us the game," Rani added.