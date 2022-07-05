After a 1-1 draw against a higher-ranked England side in their opening match at Women's FIH Hockey World Cup 2022, the Indian team will be high on confidence when they meet China for their second game. In the match against England, India had bounced back from a one-goal deficit to share points with England, courtesy a goal by Vandana Katariya in the 28th minute of the game. Notably, Rani Rampal has failed to make it to the Indian squad for the ongoing mega event due to fitness issue and it is Savita Punia who is leading the national side in her absence.

It is worth noting that both China and India are equal on points as the former team also played out a draw in its opening match. China were held to a 2-2 draw by New Zealand.

When will the India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match will be played on July 5.

Where will be India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands.

What time will the India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports 3.

Where will the streaming for India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match be available?

The live streaming of India vs China, 2022 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.