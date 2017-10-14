When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

A confident India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the much-awaited clash of the Asia Cup Hockey on Sunday. Rated as favourites to win the title, Manpreet Singh-led side is in solid form as they have thrashed Japan (5-1) and Bangladesh (7-0) in their first and second group match respectively. Pakistan, on the other hand, have had a mixed outing so far. While they thrashed Bangladesh 7-0 in their campaign-opener, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Japan in their next match. India are currently sitting atop Pool A with six points from two wins while Pakistan are placed second with four points. With two wins, India are comfortably through to the Super 4 stage of the tournament and the Sjoerd Marine-coached side would be hoping to finish the pool stages with an all-win record.

When will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be played on October 15.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match live?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match will start at 17:00 IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup hockey match online?

The India vs Pakistan match can be live streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.