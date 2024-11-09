Delhi SG Pipers, the SG Sports, Media and Entertainment backed franchise of the upcoming Hockey India League, congratulated its Director of Hockey and Team Mentor PR Sreejesh on winning the prestigious FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award at the FIH (Hockey) Stars Awards. Double Olympic medallist Sreejesh prevailed over Netherlands' Pirmin Blaak, Luis Calzado of Spain, Jean-Paul Danneberg of Germany and Argentina's Tomas Santiago to bag the top honour. The 36-year-old Sreejesh retired from the game after winning a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier this year following a stellar 18-year-old career during which he made 366 appearances for India.

Besides the two Olympic medals, Sreejesh has won two gold and one bronze medal at the Asian Games, two Champions Trophy silvers, two Commonwealth Games silver medals, an Asia Cup silver, four Asian Champions Trophy gold and silver medals among others.

Sreejesh was also the captain of the national team and led India to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sreejesh, nicknamed as "The Wall of Indian Hockey", played vital roles in India's bronze medal-winning feats at Tokyo and Paris Olympics with his performances under the post.

It is Sreejesh's third FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award having achieved the recognition back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. He is also the recipient of the country's prestigious honours including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award and the World Games Athlete of the Year recognition in 2022.

Congratulating Sreejesh on the achievement and his phenomenal career, Delhi SG Pipers Head Coach Graham Reid said, "The Delhi Pipers family extend its heartfelt congratulations to Sreejesh on being awarded the prestigious FIH Goalkeeper of the Year. Over the years, I have had the privilege of coaching several exceptional athletes, but Sreejesh stands out as a true champion who transcends the game of hockey and the era in which he played.

"Sreejesh's remarkable ability to adapt and transform his game in response to evolving styles and strategies has solidified his status as one of the best goalkeepers in modern hockey. His dedication, skill, and sportsmanship have not only inspired his teammates but have also left an indelible mark on the sport itself.

"On behalf of all members of the Delhi Pipers, we celebrate this significant achievement and look forward to witnessing Sreejesh's continued success on and off the field. His commitment to excellence serves as a beacon for aspiring athletes everywhere," the Australian added.

Sreejesh was undoubtedly delighted with the recognition and said this award will inspire the next generation of Indian goalkeepers.

"This award is a recognition to all my achievements and is a crowning moment for me as a player. It is going to be an inspiration for the next generation, players who played alongside me and junior team goalkeepers who are now working with me. I hope this award can be an inspiration for them. It's a great honour and I am so happy," PR Sreejesh said after winning the award.

"You can't expect more than this, this is the best thing that happened to me."

