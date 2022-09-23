Indian men's hockey team's iconic goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Friday took to Twitter to express his disappointment at domestic carrier IndiGo for charging him extra for his baggage. “FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch,” Sreejesh tweeted. What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage,” he wrote. He also shared a photo of the IndiGo receipt for the extra baggage charge. He also added the hashtag “#loot”.

FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch.

What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage.#loot pic.twitter.com/lJWFkAlgfT — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) September 23, 2022

Sreejesh was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was held last year.

He played a crucial role as India won their first hockey medal at the Olympics since 1980.