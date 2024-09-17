Pakistan vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy LIVE Streaming: After a shock defeat to China denied an India-Pakistan final in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, the Pakistan men's hockey team will be hoping to secure third spot from the tournament as a consolation. Pakistan lost 2-0 in the penalty shootout to hosts China, failing to convert all four attempts. They will face Korea in the third-place match, who were thrashed 4-1 by India in the other semi-final. A third-place finish would be a marked improvement for Pakistan, as they had failed to make the semis in 2023.

When will the Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match be played?

The Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match will be played on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Where will the Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match be played?

The Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match start?

The Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match?

The Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match?

The Pakistan vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey third place match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)