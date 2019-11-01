 
India vs USA Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE Score: India Eye Olympic Berth As They Face USA

Updated:01 November 2019 17:47 IST

India vs USA, Women's Olympic Hockey Qualifier LIVE: Indian women's hockey team is just two matches away from booking their tickets to Tokyo.

Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's team face America in the final round of qualifier. © Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team will have to guard against complacency when it takes on lower-ranked Russia, while a tricky contest awaits their female counterparts against USA in the two-legged Olympic qualifiers in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Both the Indian teams are just two matches away from booking their tickets to Tokyo. While the Manpreet Singh-led men's team is up against an easy opponent in world no.22 Russia, the Indian women have a relatively difficult task at hand as they face the American girls in the final round of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.Both the Indian teams will play back-to-back matches against Russia and USA on Friday and Saturday and the aggregate winners at the end of the two-match qualifier (each for men and women) will seal their places in the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: LIVE Score Updates Between India vs USA Straight from Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

  • 17:47 (IST)Nov 01, 2019

    Special guest in attendance!

    It's a big game for the Indian team and to cheer them Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has reached the stadium.
  • 17:36 (IST)Nov 01, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Olympic qualifier between India and the USA. Indian women's team will be facing the USA in the final round of the qualifier and later in the day, Indian men's team will take on Russia in Bhubaneshwar.
