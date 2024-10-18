Two-time Olympic medal-winning stalwart P R Sreejesh will face his first major test as India's new junior men's hockey coach when the under-21 team aims for a fourth title triumph at the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup, beginning with a clash against Japan here on Saturday. The 36-year-old former goalkeeper, who retired after the bronze-winning campaign in the Paris Olympics earlier this year, took over the reins of the junior group soon after.

India triumphed over Japan in their last encounter at the Junior Asia Cup in May last year, securing a 3-1 victory and also defeated them 5-1 in the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup.

"The team has been training well under the new head coach PR Sreejesh and we are excited to play our first tournament with him," captain Amir Ali said in a release.

"After losing to Germany last time, we were unable to retain our crown but this time we are better equipped and ready to take on any team in the competition." India, who have previously won the title in 2013, 2014 and 2022, will face Britain on Sunday. The side is also a four-time second-place finisher in the event.

Following a day off, the Indians will take on hosts Malaysia on October 22 and then Australia on October 23.

India will conclude the group stage against New Zealand on October 25, aiming to finish in the top two to advance to the final on October 26.

"We have been training hard over the past few days to be in the best shape ahead of the Sultan of Johor Cup," vice-captain Rohit said.

"This time around, the team has several new players who are excited to demonstrate their abilities on the field. All of the players are encouraging one another to improve in preparation for a busy time for us, which includes the men's junior Asia Cup Muscat in November." After the Paris campaign, Sreejesh had stated that he always harboured coaching ambitions and wanted to be the Rahul Dravid of Indian hockey by shaping the younger generation of players.

Dravid, before serving as the senior team coach, mentored the under-19 players for a significant duration.

