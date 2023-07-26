Indian men's and women's hockey teams are keen to win the gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games to secure direct qualification for the next year's Paris Olympics. The men's team, who ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal winning a bronze at Tokyo Games, will compete in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai from August 3 in the build-up to the Hangzhou showpiece in September-October. "We have important matches coming up as we inch closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We are excited about our upcoming tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams," Indian men's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh told Hockey India.

India will battle it out against the likes of South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China in the Asian Champions Trophy.

"These matches will be crucial for us as we prepare for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled later this year. We are aware of what is at stake, and we are not taking anything for granted.” In addition to the rigorous training in the camps under the leadership of chief coach Craig Fulton, Hockey India has also roped in the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton for the men's team. Besides this, special camps are being organised with Dennis van de Pol, the renowned hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands.

Having played matches in Germany, the women's team on the other hand are in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament.

"We will give our everything on the field," Indian women's team skipper Savita Punia said.

"All the players in the team know that we have to win the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games to earn direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We hope to maintain the same consistency and form as we have been doing so far,” she added.

The women's team narrowly missed a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after going down to England 3-4.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, they returned with a bronze and emerged victorious in the 2022 Nations Cup.

Indian women draw 1-1 against England in Spain

The Indian women's hockey team came from behind to register a thrilling 1-1 draw against England in its opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona on Wednesday. For India, Lalremsiami (41st minute) scored the equaliser after Holly Hunt (7th) gave England the lead.

The game began with England quickly settling into a passing rhythm while controlling the majority of possession, and it paid off when Hunt scored a field goal with a powerful and well-placed shot from inside the D.

Stunned by the early goal, India upped the ante in search of an equaliser, repeatedly testing England's defence and even coming close to scoring on multiple occasions.

In the second quarter, India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score, forcing England's midfielders to make back passes and maintain possession.

The ploy bore fruit as England enjoyed the slender one goal advantage at half time.

The determined Indians adopted a counter-attacking strategy after the change of ends and the move paid dividend when Lalremsiami converted a penalty corner to draw level.

Both India and England won multiple penalty corners in the dying minutes of the third quarter but failed to find the back of the net.

The Indians came out all guns blazing in the fourth and final quarter and kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously.

But England kept their defence tight and also won a penalty corner in the closing minutes of the match but failed to take advantage of the chance as the match ended in a draw.

The Indian women will next play hosts Spain on Thursday.

Indian men's hockey team loses 1-2 to hosts Spain

The Indian men's hockey team put up a spirited fight before going down 1-2 against Spain in its opening game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation international tournament in Terrassa.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (59th minute) netted a goal for India after Pau Cunill (11th) and Joaquin Menini (33rd) had put the hosts in front on Tuesday.

India started the match on an aggressive note with high pressing in the first quarter but were unable to score. Spain began to gain momentum as the first quarter progressed and Pau Cunill found the back of the net to put the hosts ahead.

With the scoreline stacked against them, India looked to control possession and launch a counterattack in the second quarter in search of an equaliser, but Spain's defence held strong to prevent the visitors from bouncing back.

The second quarter ended goalless, with Spain leading 1-0 at half-time.

The third quarter began with the Indian team on attacking mode and repeatedly testing Spain's defence.

However, the hosts not only kept India at bay but also doubled their lead through Joaquin Menini, who found himself in an ideal position to deflect in a lighting shot by Jose Basterra three minutes after half time resumption.

Trailing by two goals, India shifted gears to put relentless pressure on Spain and even won a penalty corner, but were unable to capitalise on it.

Also, Spain goalkeeper saved Harmanpreet's fiery shot from a distance towards the end of the third quarter to make sure that the home team enters the final 15 minutes of the game with the a two-goal cushion.

India came out all guns blazing in the fourth quarter and created some good scoring opportunities, but they still struggled to find their first goal of the game.

Spain switched to counter-attacking mode and won back-to-back penalty corners, but were unable to convert.

India continued to put pressure on the home team's defence, which paid off when Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes of the game.

Spain, however, prevented India from scoring another goal. The Indian team will next take on the Netherlands on Wednesday.

