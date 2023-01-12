India kick off their men's hockey World Cup campaign with a match against Spain on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST. The host team would look to put a better performance while compared to the last edition in 2018 where they had finished at the sixth spot following their quarter-final exit. It is worth noting that India have won the World Cup only once, in 1978, besides also playing a final in 1973.

When will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Friday, January 13.

Where will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will the India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

