India vs South Korea Hockey Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Semi-Final: India men's hockey team is all set to face South Korea in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy on Monday in Hulunbuir, China. Maintaining a clean slate, favourites India will fancy their chances when they take on a below-par but unpredictable Korea. Paris Olympics bronze medallist India have been in rollicking form in the tournament so far, registering five wins out of five league matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side started their campaign with a 3-0 win over hosts China and then trounced Japan and Malaysia 5-1 and 8-1 respectively.

India then beat Korea 3-1 before eking out a narrow 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. It has been a commanding performance from the Indians as they excelled in every department be it forward line, midfield or defence.

When will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match will be played on September 16, 2024.

Where will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match start?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match?

The India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

