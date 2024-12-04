India vs Pakistan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: The Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team is set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup final on Wednesday. The Indian team has displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, winning all five of their games. Their victories include an impressive 11-0 win over Thailand, a hard-fought 3-2 win against Japan, a dominant 16-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei, and an 8-1 victory against Korea in the group stage. In the semifinals, India secured a strong 3-1 win over Malaysia, advancing to the final. As the defending champions, India will aim to retain their title by overcoming their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, in this high-stakes final. On the other hand, Pakistan are also unbeaten in the tournament. They won their all four group matches before defeating Japan in the semi-finals.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Pakistan, Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup Final -

December 04 2024 20:34 (IST) IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Early goal for Pakistan! An early goal for Pakistan that is!

Q1: IND 0-1 PAK

Q1: IND 0-1 PAK

December 04 2024 20:33 (IST) IND vs PAK Final LIVE: Match underway! The Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 hockey final between India and Pakistan has kicked off in Muscat, Oman. India are looking to make an attack.

December 04 2024 20:28 (IST) IND vs PAK Hockey Final LIVE: Time for national anthems! Player of both the teams have lined up for their respective national anthems. We are only a couple of minutes away from the start of the game. By then, have a look at India's starting XI -

Here's Team India's Starting XI for the epic final showdown against Pakistan at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024



Here's Team India's Starting XI for the epic final showdown against Pakistan at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024

The rising stars of Indian hockey are geared up to shine on the grand stage and make the nation proud. Let's unite in... pic.twitter.com/cMDlZsO7G1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 4, 2024

December 04 2024 20:07 (IST) Jr Men's Asia Cup Hockey Final Live: Both teams unbeaten! Notably, both India and Pakistan topped their respective pools after winning all the four matches each of them played. In the semifinals, India secured a strong 3-1 win over Malaysia, while Pakistan beat Japan 4-2.

December 04 2024 20:00 (IST) IND vs PAK Final LIVE: A highly-anticipated clash! The top two most successful sides in Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey clash tonight in the final of the 2024 edition. India are the most successful side in the tournament with as many as four titles to their name. Next in the list is Pakistan, who have won the Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey title three times.

December 04 2024 19:42 (IST) Welcome folks! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of India vs Pakistan, Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey final match.