Ind vs Pak Hockey LIVE Score, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final: India are the most successful side in the tournament with four title wins.
India vs Pakistan Hockey Final LIVE Updates: The Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team is set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup final on Wednesday. The Indian team has displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, winning all five of their games. Their victories include an impressive 11-0 win over Thailand, a hard-fought 3-2 win against Japan, a dominant 16-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei, and an 8-1 victory against Korea in the group stage. In the semifinals, India secured a strong 3-1 win over Malaysia, advancing to the final. As the defending champions, India will aim to retain their title by overcoming their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, in this high-stakes final. On the other hand, Pakistan are also unbeaten in the tournament. They won their all four group matches before defeating Japan in the semi-finals.
- 20:28 (IST)IND vs PAK Hockey Final LIVE: Time for national anthems!Player of both the teams have lined up for their respective national anthems. We are only a couple of minutes away from the start of the game. By then, have a look at India's starting XI -
Here's Team India's Starting XI for the epic final showdown against Pakistan at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024
- 20:00 (IST)IND vs PAK Final LIVE: A highly-anticipated clash!The top two most successful sides in Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey clash tonight in the final of the 2024 edition. India are the most successful side in the tournament with as many as four titles to their name. Next in the list is Pakistan, who have won the Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey title three times.