India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 Live Updates: India's much-anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy is set to kick off. The clash between the arch-rivals, which is also their last match in the league stage, is taking place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Hosts India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, while Pakistan need at least a draw to assure themselves of a knockout berth.

Here are the Live Updates of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey match from Chennai:

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Check Line-ups of both the sides - India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Hannan, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: Head-to-head battles - Result of some India vs Pakistan last meetings -

India 1-1 Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022

India 4-3 Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 3-1 Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021

India 2-1 Pakistan, Asian Games 2018

India vs Pakistan Hockey Live: India's Poor PC conversion rate While India have played good hockey in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, they have struggled in converting the penalty corners. In earning the PCs India have been right on the money but they have lacked the execution. Sometimes it is the good defence of their opponents, sometimes the host players have themselves to blame.

India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan's performance so far - Pakistan lost to Malaysia 1-3 in their opening game. They then played out a 1-1 draw with South Korea. The side held Japan to a 3-3 draw before registering a 2-1 win over China.

India vs Pakistan Live: India's performance so far - India stared with a dominating 7-2 win over China before being held to a 1-1 draw by Japan. Against Malaysia, India registered a 5-0 win while they edged out South Korea 3-2 before the Pakistan match.

August 09 2023 19:57 (IST) India vs Pakistan Live: A crucial game for Pakistan Pakistan need a victory or at least a draw from tonight's game to assure themselves of a semi-final berth. Meanwhile, a defeat could hamper their chances to advance to the next stage. Pakistan are at the third spot in the table currently.

August 09 2023 19:41 (IST) India vs Pakistan Live: India already into semi-final It is worth noting that the Harmanpreet Singh-led India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy. They have won three of their four matches played while one ended in a draw. The side currently tops the six-team table with nine points. However, they would lvoe to finish the league stage win a win.

August 09 2023 19:31 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy hockey match, straight from the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Stay connected for all the live updates.