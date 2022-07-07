India will take on table-toppers New Zealand in their final pool match of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's World Cup on Thursday in Amstelveen, Netherlands. So far, India have drawn both of their games 1-1 against England and China, respectively. Vandana Katariya has scored both goals for India, who are currently third in the points table, behind China, who are second due to more goals scored. New Zealand defeated England 3-1 and are will start the game as favourites against India.

When will the India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match will be played on Thursday, July 7.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match will be played at the Wagner Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match start?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match will start at 11 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match will broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup Pool match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)