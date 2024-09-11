India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India men's hockey team is squaring off against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy match on Wednesday in Hulunbuir. The Indian side is high on momentum as it will be coming to this clash after registering two back-to-back wins against hosts China and Japan. On the other hand, last-edition's runners-up Malaysia are languishing at the penultimate position with one loss and a draw. The two teams met at the same event last year where India were trailing 1-3 at one point, before turning the tide on Malaysia with three goals to win 4-3.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match -

Asian Champions Trophy Live: India's dominance! India have won 16 of the last 23 ties against Malaysia, who have won just three games during that period. Expect one way traffic. The Malaysian coach feels his boys can exploit India on the counters India have won 16 of the last 23 ties against Malaysia, who have won just three games during that period. Expect one way traffic. The Malaysian coach feels his boys can exploit India on the counters

Asian Champions Trophy Live: Not long before the start! We are minutes away from the start of the match. These two sides met last year as well where India were trailing 1-3 at one point, before turning the tide on Malaysia with three goals to win 4-3. We are minutes away from the start of the match. These two sides met last year as well where India were trailing 1-3 at one point, before turning the tide on Malaysia with three goals to win 4-3.

Asian Champions Trophy Live: Can Malaysia pull off surprise? While Malaysia are the runners-up from the last edition, they are languishing at the penultimate position with one loss and a draw. Their campaing has been derailed due to draws against South Korea and Pakistan While Malaysia are the runners-up from the last edition, they are languishing at the penultimate position with one loss and a draw. Their campaing has been derailed due to draws against South Korea and Pakistan

Asian Champions Trophy Live: India eye unbeaten run! The Indian men's hockey team will be coming to this clash after registering two back-to-back wins against hosts China and Japan. In Malaysia, India face a team which is no longer a powerhouse of Asian hockey. The Indian men's hockey team will be coming to this clash after registering two back-to-back wins against hosts China and Japan. In Malaysia, India face a team which is no longer a powerhouse of Asian hockey.

Asian Champions Trophy Live: Hello! Greetings everyone! The Indian men's hockey team is eyeing its third win on the trot as they take on Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy. Greetings everyone! The Indian men's hockey team is eyeing its third win on the trot as they take on Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy.