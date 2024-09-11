Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live: Q1 Starts As India Face Malaysia; Ind 0:0 Mal
India Vs Malaysia Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live: India men's hockey team is squaring off against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy match on Wednesday in Hulunbuir.
India vs Malaysia, 2024 Asian Champions Trophy Live© X (Twitter)
India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Live Updates: India men's hockey team is squaring off against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy match on Wednesday in Hulunbuir. The Indian side is high on momentum as it will be coming to this clash after registering two back-to-back wins against hosts China and Japan. On the other hand, last-edition's runners-up Malaysia are languishing at the penultimate position with one loss and a draw. The two teams met at the same event last year where India were trailing 1-3 at one point, before turning the tide on Malaysia with three goals to win 4-3.
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:02 (IST)
Topics mentioned in this article
India Malaysia Hardik Singh Hockey Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.