India men's hockey team aims to carry it's winning momentum in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, when it takes on Malaysia in the next clash on Wednesday in Hulunbuir. India's new-found ability to score field goals will be crucial in this match. Coming into the tournament after securing their successive bronze wins at the Olympics, India are looking a more enterprising side, grabbing opportunities up front with a rock solid defence in place. India started their title defence with a 3-0 win over hosts China before thrashing Japan 5-1 in their next league match on Monday.

The first two matches witnessed strong performances from the young Indian forwards, which meant star dragflicker and skipper Harmanpreet Singh had to do very little so far.

In contrast, last-edition's runners-up Malaysia are languishing at the penultimate position with one loss and a draw.

When will the India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on September 11, 2024.

Where will the India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

Advertisement

What time will the India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match start?

The India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match ?

The India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs Malaysia, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)