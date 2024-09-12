Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 LIVE: India Aim To Seal Top Spot, Face Korea
India Vs Korea Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live: India are the only team with a 100 per cent win record so far.
India vs Korea, 2024 Asian Champions Trophy Live© AFP
India vs Korea Hockey LIVE: India head into their fourth group game in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 against Korea Republic, hoping to seal top spot in the league phase. Having won each of their three games so far - the only team with a 100 per cent win record - the Olympic bronze medalists look like the favourites to lift the Asian Champions Trophy. They come into this fixture off the back of their biggest win, an 8-1 hammering of Malaysia, where young midfielder Raj Kumar Pal bagged a brilliant hattrick.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match, straight from Hulunbuir City, China:
- 12:58 (IST)India vs Korea Hockey LIVE: Less burden on HarmanpreetThe man who carried the goalscoring burden for India during Olympics 2024 hasn't needed to do so in the Asian Champions Trophy. In fact, Harmanpreet only has one goal so far in three games.Raj Kumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh and Uttam Singh have scored three goals each, while Abhishek Nain and Araijeet Singh Hundal have two each.
- 12:53 (IST)India vs Korea Hockey LIVE: India vs Pakistan nextThis match will be the prelude to the much-anticipated blockbuster match between India and Pakistan. The two nations have won six out of the seven Asian Champions Trophy tournaments held prior to this one; India have won four, Pakistan two.
