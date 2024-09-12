India vs Korea Hockey LIVE: Less burden on Harmanpreet





Raj Kumar Pal, Sukhjeet Singh and Uttam Singh have scored three goals each, while Abhishek Nain and Araijeet Singh Hundal have two each.

The man who carried the goalscoring burden for India during Olympics 2024 hasn't needed to do so in the Asian Champions Trophy. In fact, Harmanpreet only has one goal so far in three games.