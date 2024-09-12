India vs Korea LIVE Telecast: Having already sealed their place in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-finals, the Indian men's hockey team now eye a 100 per cent win record in the group stage. The Olympics 2024 bronze medalists have their next challenge in the form of one-time champion Korea Republic, who are second in the table. If India win, they will be guaranteed top spot in the league, heading into the semis. India head into the contest after their biggest win yet, as they thrashed Malaysia 8-1, led by a hattrick from young midfielder Raj Kumar Pal.

India vs Korea LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast?

When will the India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on September 12, 2024.

Where will the India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match start?

The India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will start at 1:15 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match ?

The India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs Korea, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)