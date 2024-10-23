India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Updates: After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey is returning to the capital, with India taking on Germany in the first Test of a two-match series at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. India and Germany clash promises to deliver intense and exciting hockey. While India has had the upper hand over Germany of late, the world champions won the most recent tie between the two teams - the Paris Olympics semi-final.

October 23 2024 14:18 (IST) India vs Germany Hockey Live: Back in Delhi after 2014! After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey returns to the capital. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium last hosted an international match during the Hockey World League Final in January 2014

October 23 2024 14:04 (IST) India vs Germany Hockey Live: Can India Extract Paris Olympics Revenge? Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Germany hockey match. The Indian men's hockey team would still have the echoes of their Paris Olympics semi-final defeat against Germany ringing in their ears. As the two sides square off in a bilateral series, the Indians would be keen to extract their revenge.