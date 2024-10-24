India vs Germany Live Telecast Hockey Live Streaming: India men's hockey team faced a shocking 0-2 defeat in the first bi-lateral match against Germany on Wednesday in Delhi. However, the Paris Olympics bronze medallists will aim to bounce back in style when both the teams will square off in the second match on Thursday. There was great excitement surrounding the series as international hockey was returning to the national capital for the first time after 2014. The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium witnessed a good turnout but the fans had to return disappointed as home team's ever-reliable skipper and star drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh endured a rare off day.

The Indians were slow off the blocks as Germany dominated the exchanges in the first quarter. The two teams were clashing for the first time after Germany beat India in the Paris Olympics semifinal.

When will the India vs Germany Hockey match be played?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be played on Thursday, October 24.

Where will the India vs Germany Hockey match be played?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Germany Hockey match start?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Germany Hockey match?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be telecast on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Germany Hockey match?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)