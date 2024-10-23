India vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming:After a decade-long hiatus, international hockey is set for a grand return to New Delhi as India take on Germany in a two-match Test series, scheduled to be played at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Both teams met earlier this year during the semi-finals at Paris Olympics, and India will be eager to avenge their narrow 3-2 loss. India and Germany clash promises to deliver intense and exciting hockey, as both teams share a fierce rivalry. Since 2013, the two sides have faced each other 19 times, with India winning eight matches and Germany coming out on top on seven occasions.

The second and final match of the Test series will be played at the same venue on Thursday. The two-matches will be played amid the ongoing debate surrounding hockey's exclusion from the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

When will the India vs Germany Hockey match be played?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be played on Wednesday, October 23.

Where will the India vs Germany Hockey match be played?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Germany Hockey match start?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the India vs Germany Hockey match?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be telecast on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Germany Hockey match?

The India vs Germany Hockey match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)