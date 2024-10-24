India vs Germany Hockey Series LIVE: Germany Strike In Q1, India 0-1 Down
India vs Germany LIVE Score, Bilateral Hockey Series 2024: International hockey returned to the National Capital after a gap of 10 years on Wednesday as Germany beat India 2-0 in the opener.
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Updates: India trail Germany 0-1 in the second Test. India look to level the series as they take on Germany in the second Test at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. Jarmanpreet Singh returns to the playing XI after starting from the bench in the series opener, which India lost 2-0. In the first game, Henrik Mertgens (4') and Lukas Windfeder (30') scored for Germany, while India captain Harmanpreet Singh notably missed a penalty stroke. India were wasteful in front of the goal, squandering various penalty corners.
Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 LIVE Updates: India vs Germany LIVE Score, From New Delhi
- 15:23 (IST)IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: GOAL GERMANY!Completely against the run of play, Germany have scored the first goal of the match. Their striker is left empty in the D-area, and he converts with their first shot of the game. Huge early setback for India, but there's time to make a comeback.IND 0-1 GER (7')
- 15:11 (IST)IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: Can India bounce back?Having lost the first game, this is India's chance to bounce back. The second and final test between the two hockey giants, and captain Harmanpreet Singh will be looking to make amends for his missed penalty corner in the first game.
- 14:44 (IST)IND vs GER Hockey Live: Here's the starting XI!
It's Day 2 of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2024
Our starting XI is primed for action and ready to leave it all on the field! Let's unite and show our incredible support for Team India! #IndiaKaGame #PFCINDvGER #HockeyIndia #GermanyTourOfIndia
.
.
.... pic.twitter.com/ic7FvC3VYt