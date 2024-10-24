India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Updates: India trail Germany 0-1 in the second Test. India look to level the series as they take on Germany in the second Test at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delhi. Jarmanpreet Singh returns to the playing XI after starting from the bench in the series opener, which India lost 2-0. In the first game, Henrik Mertgens (4') and Lukas Windfeder (30') scored for Germany, while India captain Harmanpreet Singh notably missed a penalty stroke. India were wasteful in front of the goal, squandering various penalty corners.

Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 LIVE Updates: India vs Germany LIVE Score, From New Delhi

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle October 24 2024 15:26 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: Great save by Germany! Excellent combination play between Jarmanpreet Singh and Samsher Singh on the right wing, the former drives a low ball into the area but Aditya's shot is brilliantly saved by the Germany goalkeeper.

IND 0-1 GER (9') Excellent combination play between Jarmanpreet Singh and Samsher Singh on the right wing, the former drives a low ball into the area but Aditya's shot is brilliantly saved by the Germany goalkeeper. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:23 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: GOAL GERMANY! Completely against the run of play, Germany have scored the first goal of the match. Their striker is left empty in the D-area, and he converts with their first shot of the game. Huge early setback for India, but there's time to make a comeback.

IND 0-1 GER (7') Completely against the run of play, Germany have scored the first goal of the match. Their striker is left empty in the D-area, and he converts with their first shot of the game. Huge early setback for India, but there's time to make a comeback. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:19 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: No PC! There is a back stick by an Indian player, so Germany save their referral and get a free-hit. India don't get the penalty corner.

IND 0-0 GER (4') There is a back stick by an Indian player, so Germany save their referral and get a free-hit. India don't get the penalty corner. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:17 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: How did India miss? Mandeep sent through on goal but saved! The rebound doesn't come back to India, but they get a PC! Harmanpreet Singh called into action. But first, a video referral to confirm the PC.

IND 0-0 GER (4') Mandeep sent through on goal but saved! The rebound doesn't come back to India, but they get a PC! Harmanpreet Singh called into action. But first, a video referral to confirm the PC. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:13 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: We are Live! Here we go! India vs Germany at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium. India in blue, attacking from left to right for the first two quarters. Here we go! India vs Germany at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium. India in blue, attacking from left to right for the first two quarters. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:11 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: Can India bounce back? Having lost the first game, this is India's chance to bounce back. The second and final test between the two hockey giants, and captain Harmanpreet Singh will be looking to make amends for his missed penalty corner in the first game. Having lost the first game, this is India's chance to bounce back. The second and final test between the two hockey giants, and captain Harmanpreet Singh will be looking to make amends for his missed penalty corner in the first game. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:09 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey LIVE: About to get underway! We are moments away from the start of the game. A felicitation procedure pre-match right before the start of the contest. We are moments away from the start of the game. A felicitation procedure pre-match right before the start of the contest. Copy Link

October 24 2024 15:02 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey Live: Time for National anthems! Warm-ups are done. Both teams are lined up side by side. We will get underway after the national anthems. Warm-ups are done. Both teams are lined up side by side. We will get underway after the national anthems. Copy Link

October 24 2024 14:49 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey Live: Jarman is back! Jarmanpreet Singh returns to the playing XI after starting from the bench in the series opener, which India lost 2-0. As usual, Abhishek leads the line. Jarmanpreet Singh returns to the playing XI after starting from the bench in the series opener, which India lost 2-0. As usual, Abhishek leads the line. Copy Link

October 24 2024 14:44 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey Live: Here's the starting XI! It's Day 2 of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series!

Our starting XI is primed for action and ready to leave it all on the field! Let's unite and show our incredible support for Team India! #IndiaKaGame #PFCINDvGER #HockeyIndia #GermanyTourOfIndia

.

.

.... pic.twitter.com/ic7FvC3VYt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2024 Copy Link

October 24 2024 14:43 (IST) IND vs GER Hockey Live: Hello! The Indian men's hockey team look to tie the bilateral series as they take on Germany in the second and final Test. The visitors won the opening Test yesterday, prevailing 2-0 winners in a close encounter. The Indian men's hockey team look to tie the bilateral series as they take on Germany in the second and final Test. The visitors won the opening Test yesterday, prevailing 2-0 winners in a close encounter. Copy Link