India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Updates: After a successful Olympic campaign, the Indian men's hockey team aims to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title. Its campaign opener against hosts China in Hulunbuir, China has kicked off. After bagging back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, India start as favourites to defend their ACT title against top hockey playing nations of Asia. Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia are the other teams in the tournament. Last year, India won the title at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the tournament.

Here are the Live Updates of India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match -

First Quarter: India 0-0 China Nice injection from Jarmanpreet Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh took the drag flick on it but that was saved well. In fact in the counter-attack, China nearly had an opening goal. They narrowly missed it as the shot went wide.

India vs China ACT Hockey Live: Penalty corner for India! India have got a penalty corner, the first one in the game, and they have a superb chance here to take a lead. Abhishek will inject it. He got a bit early and the umpire blew his whistle. As a result, Abhishek leaves his spot and Jarmanpreet will inject the ball now.

September 08 2024 15:45 (IST) India vs China ACT Hockey Live: Good start for China! While India failed to penetrate into the China's shooting circle, their opponents managed to take the ball into the attacking third in counter-attack but failed to execute the move finally. The scores are levelled at 0-0 but both the teams are pressing hard for an opener here.

First Quarter: India 0-0 China While India failed to penetrate into the China's shooting circle, their opponents managed to take the ball into the attacking third in counter-attack but failed to execute the move finally. The scores are levelled at 0-0 but both the teams are pressing hard for an opener here.

India vs China Hockey: Match begins! Defending champions India have begun their title defence with their opening match against China. The game has kicked off.

India vs China Hockey: Krishan Pathak to defend India's post! Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is now retired and Krishan Pathak is the one defending the Indian post in this game.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy LIVE: Japan, Korea play out draw! The 2024 Asian Champions Trophy started off with a goal-fest in China at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base on Sunday with Japan and Korea engaging in a thrilling encounter, with the match going down to the wire as Korea held Japan to a 5-5 draw. In another game in the day, Pakistan too played out a 2-2 draw with Malaysia.

India vs China Hockey: India's starting line-up - The Olympic bronze medalist are back in action!

Here's the starting XI as they face China in the Asian Champions Trophy.

Here's the starting XI as they face China in the Asian Champions Trophy.

.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports... pic.twitter.com/Js7WA4LTyG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 8, 2024