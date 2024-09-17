India vs China LIVE Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final LIVE Telecast: Defending champions India take on hosts China in the final of Asian Chmapions Trophy Hockey 2024 in Hulunbuir. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side continued its dominance and registered an emphatic 4-1 win over Korea in the semi-final on Monday. The Indian team is eyeing back-to-back titles, having beaten Malaysia in the final of last year's event. China, on the other hand, stunned Pakistan 2-0 (1-1) in the shootout to enter the final. This will be the first time in the history of the tournament that the Chinese national team has made it to the final.

When will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final be played?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will be played on September 17, 2024.

Where will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final be played?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final start?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey final will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)