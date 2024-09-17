India vs China Hockey LIVE Updates: India will aim to conclude the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 by winning every single game, as they hope to lift the trophy against hosts China in the final. Defending champions India are eyeing a record-extending fifth ACT crown. They have been comfortably the best team of the tournament so far, scoring 25 goals and conceding only five. India cruised past Korea in the semis, winning 4-1, to book their spot in the final. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is also eyeing the top scorers list, having hit seven goals so far.

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs China Men's Hockey Final, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, from Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir City, China:

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle September 17 2024 14:46 (IST) India vs China Hockey Live: Pakistan finish third! Just in: Pakistan finish third in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 after beating Korea 5-2. They were trailing 1-0 at one moment, before scoring two goals inside a minute to spark a brilliant comeback. Hard luck for Korea. Just in: Pakistan finish third in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 after beating Korea 5-2. They were trailing 1-0 at one moment, before scoring two goals inside a minute to spark a brilliant comeback. Hard luck for Korea. Copy Link

September 17 2024 14:38 (IST) India vs China Hockey Live: Here's India's starting XI! Final Showdown Line-up Announced!

Here's the starting XI for today's epic battle.

Who's your pick to make the difference today?



Let's get behind our boys and cheer them to victory! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvCHN #ACT24Finals

.

.

.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI... pic.twitter.com/WbhuCTY2H6 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2024 Copy Link

September 17 2024 14:26 (IST) India vs China Hockey Live: India eye record-extending 5th title! In the semi-final, India maintained its incredible form with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea. The Harmanpreet Singh-led India is the only unbeaten team left in the tournament. Can they go all the way invincible? India are chasing a record-extending 5th Asian Champions Trophy title. In the semi-final, India maintained its incredible form with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea. The Harmanpreet Singh-led India is the only unbeaten team left in the tournament. Can they go all the way invincible? India are chasing a record-extending 5th Asian Champions Trophy title. Copy Link

September 17 2024 14:23 (IST) India vs China Live: Hello! Greeting to everyone! Welcome to our live blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey final between India and China. Greeting to everyone! Welcome to our live blog of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey final between India and China. Copy Link