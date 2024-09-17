India vs China Final LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Starting XI Out; India Bid For Record-Extending 5th Title
India vs China Hockey Final LIVE: India have every single match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 so far.
India vs China Hockey LIVE Updates: India will aim to conclude the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 by winning every single game, as they hope to lift the trophy against hosts China in the final. Defending champions India are eyeing a record-extending fifth ACT crown. They have been comfortably the best team of the tournament so far, scoring 25 goals and conceding only five. India cruised past Korea in the semis, winning 4-1, to book their spot in the final. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is also eyeing the top scorers list, having hit seven goals so far.
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs China Men's Hockey Final, Asian Champions Trophy 2024, from Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir City, China:
- 14:46 (IST)
- 14:38 (IST)India vs China Hockey Live: Here's India's starting XI!
Final Showdown Line-up Announced!— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2024
Here's the starting XI for today's epic battle.
Who's your pick to make the difference today?
Let's get behind our boys and cheer them to victory! #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvCHN #ACT24Finals
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI... pic.twitter.com/WbhuCTY2H6
- 14:26 (IST)India vs China Hockey Live: India eye record-extending 5th title!In the semi-final, India maintained its incredible form with a commanding 4-1 win over Korea. The Harmanpreet Singh-led India is the only unbeaten team left in the tournament. Can they go all the way invincible? India are chasing a record-extending 5th Asian Champions Trophy title.