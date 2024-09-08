The stage is set for the prestigious Men's Asian Champions Trophy which will begin on Sunday here at the picturesque Moqi Hockey Training Base which overlooks the Nierji Dam in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia in China. Reigning Olympic bronze medallist India start as favourites to defend the title while hosts China, Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia have arrived with hopes of a grand outing in the marquee tournament. Last year, India won the title at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the tournament. The team's skipper Harmanpreet Singh is keen on continuing India's dominance in the continental championships this year too.

Here are the details of India's opening game that is set to take place against China -

When will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on September 8, 2024.

Where will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played at Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir City, China.

What time will the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match start?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match ?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be telecast live in Sony Sports network TV channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match?

The India vs China, Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. You can follow the live updates of the match on SPORTS.NDTV.COM.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With IANS Inputs