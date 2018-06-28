 
Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Belgium Live Updates: India Aim To Bounce Back After Australia Defeat

Updated: 28 June 2018 20:17 IST

India vs Belgium, Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 Live score: India are currently placed third in the points table behind Australia and Netherlands.

Hockey Champions Trophy: This will be India's fourth encounter of the tournament. © Hockey India

Currently placed third on the points table, India will desperately look for a win as they face Belgium in their fourth encounter of the Champions Trophy Hockey on Thursday. After two convincing wins over arch-rivals Pakistan (4-0) and Argentina (2-0), the men in blue suffered their first defeat of the tournament against world champions Australia by a narrow 2-3 margin. The match saw wasteful use of resources among the Indian ranks as not only did they concede possession cheaply on multiple occasions, they could only convert one of their nine penalty corners. Skipper PR Sreejesh and co. will look to rectify their mistakes as they take on fifth placed Belgium who have two draws and a defeat to their name in the tournament so far.

Live Updates Between India vs Belgium, Champions Trophy Hockey from Breda, Netherlands

20:15 IST: Pakistan have defeated Argentina in 4-1 the first match of the day. We now shift our focus to the second match of the day between India and Belgium.

20:00 IST: Starting XI for the Indian team announced. 

19:45 IST: India are currently at third position in the points table where as Belgium are placed fifth.

19:40 IST: Its the second match of the day! Pakistan are currently playing Argentina. 

19:30 IST: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of the match between India and Belgium. 

The responsibility once again will be on the shoulders of Varun Kumar and Harmanpreet Singh to help India with the scoring. Sardar Singh and SV Sunil will also have to improve their game in the mid-field as both looked a bit clumsy against the Australians. As far as defenders are concerned, barring the Australia match, Indian defenders have managed to keep the opposition away from scoring. The defense in the penalty corner has been up to the mark.

Loss against Australia placed India at the third spot in the standings with six points from three matches. With win against an average team, India will be looking to get back at the top and secure a place in the Sunday's final.

