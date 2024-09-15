The Indian hockey team continued its winning streak in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy with a sensational win over Pakistan in its last league game on Saturday. Trailing by a goal in the match, India made a remarkable comeback to steal the show with a 2-1 win. India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace to guide the side home with an amazing victory over its arch-rivals in Hulunbuir, China. The credit of India's win also goes to their goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, who stood like a wall to avoid a Pakistan comeback.

A video of Pathak's brilliance during Pakistan's penalty corner in the third quarter is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, the Indian goalie could be seen making two brilliant back-to-back saves to keep India in the lead.

Skipper Harmanpreet converted two penalty corners to hand unbeaten India a close 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan. It was India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to lead India to win. It was Pakistan's first loss in this tournament.

Both India and Pakistan have already qualified for the semifinals. The victory also enabled India to maintain their supremacy over Pakistan since 2016.

In their previous meeting at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, India thrashed Pakistan 10-2. A few months before that, the Indians beat Pakistan 4-0 during the Chennai edition of the ACT.

At the Asia Cup in Jakarta (2022), a relatively young Indian side held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw while at the 2021 ACT in Dhaka, India defeated Pakistan 4-3 to clinch the bronze medal.

(With PTI Inputs)