Hockey World Cup 2018: New Zealand Hold Spain To A Draw, France Beat Argentina

Updated: 06 December 2018 22:32 IST

France ended the Pool A on the second spot, behind Argentina who are right at the top with six points.

New Zealand held Spain to a 2-2 draw. © FIH

New Zealand registered a 2-2 draw against Spain in Pool A match of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Spain's Albert Beltran and Alvaro Iglesias scored in the first half to put their team ahead. But New Zealand's Hayden Phillips and Kane Russell scored in the nick of time to help their team register a thrilling draw. In the other Pool A match, Argentina went down to France, losing the game 3-5. As a result of that, France ended the Pool A on the second spot, behind Argentina who are right at the top with six points.

Earlier on Monday, Argentina had routed New Zealand to register their second consecutive win of the ongoing tournament.

On December 7, Australia face China and England square off with Ireland in their respective Pool B clashes.

And the following day, India face Canada, a clash that will decide their position in the Pool C table. In the other Pool C clash, World No.3 Belgium face the struggling South Africa.

(With IANS inputs)

 

