The Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai saw a full house as India hammered arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in a round-robin match of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy. Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals while Jugrag Singh also found the back of the net as India utilised their penalty corners to assert their dominance over Pakistan. In the final quarter, Akashdeep Singh's field goal as India progressed to the semi-final without suffering a defeat.

Ahead of the match, fans lit up the venue by singing 'Vande Mataram' inside the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The video of the same has now gone viral on social media.

This crowd is going to blow the roof off the stadium tonight.



Vanakkam Chennai for this grand gesture #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/PQp0xQl4eS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 9, 2023

Speaking of the match, Harmanpreet opened the scoring in 15th minute with a well-placed drag flick off the penalty corner. He scored his second of the match eight minutes later, before Jugraj (36th) netted from another set piece in the third quarter.

In the final quarter, Akashdeep added a cherry on the top with a brilliant field goal.

The result meant India topped the standings with 13 points from four wins and one draw.

For Pakistan, it was tough one to swallow as they were knocked out of the tournament on goal difference.

Pakistan needed at least a draw or a one-goal defeat to make it to the semifinals.

India will play Japan in the semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia will locks horns against Korea.

This was India's 9th win over Pakistan in the last 11 outings.