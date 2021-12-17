Story ProgressBack to home
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Harmanpreet Puts India Ahead From Penalty Corner
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India lead arch rivals Pakistan 1-0 at the end of the second quarter of their third group match at Dhaka. Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead when he converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute.
India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Updates: India lead arch rivals Pakistan 1-0 at the end of the second quarter of their third group match at Dhaka. Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead when he converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute. The defending champions would look to score at least another just to breathe easy in the next quarter. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India went past hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their previous encounter. Dilpreet Singh scored a brilliant hat-trick while Jarmanpreet Singh also scored an epic goal from penalty corners. Lalit Upadhayay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor also scored. India were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Korea in their tournament opener.
- 15:56 (IST)Restart! IND 1-0 PAKIndia attack from right to left in this second-half.
- 15:46 (IST)END OF 2ND Quarter! IND 1-0 PAKNo goal in the second-quarter as it stays 1-0. End of the first half.
- 15:43 (IST)Chance! IND 1-0 PAK13' - Chance for India. Dilpreet tries to beat the GK from close range but Mubashar Ali blocks it with his stick.
- 15:41 (IST)PAK Survive! IND 1-0 PAK11' - Dilpreet wins the ball and India go on a counter-attack. However, a fine piece of defending from Razzaq saves the day for PAK!
- 15:38 (IST)Green Card! IND 1-0 PAK22' - Green Card for Nilam Sanjeep!
- 15:37 (IST)Strong Tackle! IND 1-0 PAKExcellent pressing from Lalit, who manages to knick the ball. But gets penalised by the referee.
- 15:35 (IST)IND Dominating! IND 1-0 PAKIndia have dominated Pakistan, so far, with 56% possession.Pakistan are yet to register a shot on target!
- 15:30 (IST)We're Back Underway! IND 1-0 PAKThe second quarter is off and running.
- 15:28 (IST)END OF FIRST QUARTER!India lead Pakistan 1-0 at the end of the first quarter with Harmanpreet putting his team one up from a penalty corner.Stay tuned for the second-quarter.
- 15:27 (IST)GREAT STEAL! IND 1-0 PAKThe Indian player denies Pakistan a good crossing opportunity.
- 15:25 (IST)Chance! IND 1-0 PAKAnother big chance for India. This time, the Pakistan goalie saves from close range.
- 15:22 (IST)CHANCE! IND 1-0 PAKIndia score a second, almost!Good play but Lalit and Akashdeep fail to get a deflection from the cross.It stays 1-0
- 15:20 (IST)GOAL! IND 1-0 PAK6' - GOAL!!India take the lead as Harmanpreet refles his effort past the goalie!
- 15:19 (IST)PENALTY CORNER! IND 0-0 PAK6' - Penalty Corner for India.
- 15:18 (IST)Chance! IND 0-0 PAK6' - Excellent Effort from Rajkumar. Just flies past the top-right corner of the post!
- 15:15 (IST)Good Play! IND 0-0 PAK3' - Pakistan almost win a penalty corner with Umar Bhutta!
- 15:12 (IST)We're Up And Underway! IND 0 - 0 PAKIndia attacking from Right to Left!
