India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live Updates: India lead arch rivals Pakistan 1-0 at the end of the second quarter of their third group match at Dhaka. Harmanpreet Singh put India ahead when he converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute. The defending champions would look to score at least another just to breathe easy in the next quarter. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India went past hosts Bangladesh 9-0 in their previous encounter. Dilpreet Singh scored a brilliant hat-trick while Jarmanpreet Singh also scored an epic goal from penalty corners. Lalit Upadhayay, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Mor also scored. India were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Korea in their tournament opener.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey India vs Pakistan Live Updates From Dhaka

December 17 2021 15:56 (IST) Restart! IND 1-0 PAK India attack from right to left in this second-half.

December 17 2021 15:46 (IST) END OF 2ND Quarter! IND 1-0 PAK No goal in the second-quarter as it stays 1-0. End of the first half.

December 17 2021 15:43 (IST) Chance! IND 1-0 PAK 13' - Chance for India. Dilpreet tries to beat the GK from close range but Mubashar Ali blocks it with his stick.

December 17 2021 15:41 (IST) PAK Survive! IND 1-0 PAK 11' - Dilpreet wins the ball and India go on a counter-attack. However, a fine piece of defending from Razzaq saves the day for PAK!

December 17 2021 15:38 (IST) Green Card! IND 1-0 PAK 22' - Green Card for Nilam Sanjeep!

December 17 2021 15:37 (IST) Strong Tackle! IND 1-0 PAK Excellent pressing from Lalit, who manages to knick the ball. But gets penalised by the referee.

December 17 2021 15:35 (IST) IND Dominating! IND 1-0 PAK India have dominated Pakistan, so far, with 56% possession.

Pakistan are yet to register a shot on target!

December 17 2021 15:30 (IST) We're Back Underway! IND 1-0 PAK The second quarter is off and running.

December 17 2021 15:28 (IST) END OF FIRST QUARTER! India lead Pakistan 1-0 at the end of the first quarter with Harmanpreet putting his team one up from a penalty corner.

Stay tuned for the second-quarter.

December 17 2021 15:27 (IST) GREAT STEAL! IND 1-0 PAK The Indian player denies Pakistan a good crossing opportunity.

December 17 2021 15:25 (IST) Chance! IND 1-0 PAK Another big chance for India. This time, the Pakistan goalie saves from close range.

December 17 2021 15:22 (IST) CHANCE! IND 1-0 PAK India score a second, almost!

Good play but Lalit and Akashdeep fail to get a deflection from the cross.

It stays 1-0

December 17 2021 15:20 (IST) GOAL! IND 1-0 PAK 6' - GOAL!!

India take the lead as Harmanpreet refles his effort past the goalie!

December 17 2021 15:19 (IST) PENALTY CORNER! IND 0-0 PAK 6' - Penalty Corner for India.

December 17 2021 15:18 (IST) Chance! IND 0-0 PAK 6' - Excellent Effort from Rajkumar. Just flies past the top-right corner of the post!

December 17 2021 15:15 (IST) Good Play! IND 0-0 PAK 3' - Pakistan almost win a penalty corner with Umar Bhutta!

December 17 2021 15:12 (IST) We're Up And Underway! IND 0 - 0 PAK India attacking from Right to Left!