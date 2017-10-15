Asia Cup Hockey 2017 Highlights, India vs Pakistan: India Beat Pakistan 3-1 For 3rd Consecutive Win

India continued their brilliant form in the Asia Cup Hockey 2017 tournament as the Men In Blue defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in their Pool A match in Dhaka on Sunday. With this victory, India finished on top of Pool A with nine points in three matches. Chinglensana Singh (13'), Ramandeep Singh (44') and Harmanpreet Singh (45') were on the score-sheet for India. Ali Shan scored Pakistan's lone goal of the match. India had defeated Japan 5-1 in their opening match and then mauled minnows Bangladesh 7-0 in their second encounter of the tournament.

Highlights Between India and Pakistan, Asia Cup Hockey straight from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

18:48 IST: INDIA BEAT ARCH-RIVALS PAKISTAN 3-1.

18:46 IST: 45 seconds to go in the match.

18:46 IST: Rizwan Junior is trying hard to find a net. Brilliant work from Ramandeep in the middle.

18:42 IST: 2 minutes to go in the match.

18:41 IST: India go for stroke after umpire awards third PC. India have asked for referral.

18:39 IST: Penalty corner for India.

18:38 IST: Three minutes to go. Can India add one more goal to pile misery on arch-rivals Pakistan?

18:37 IST: SAVE! Outstanding effort from India's goalie Akash Chikte to deny Pakistan a second goal.

18:36 IST: A sublime finish by Ramandeep. Watch here:

18:35 IST: Pakistan showing good game sense. The Green Shirts are keeping India on defence.

18:28 IST: Pakistan lose their review. India will not face any penalty corner.

18:27 IST: Pakistan have asked for a referral. They have claimed the stick blocked by Indian defender.

18:26 IST: GOAL!!!! Ali Shan scores in 48th minute. India lead 3-1 against Pakistan

18:21 IST: End of Quarter 3. India are on top with a 3-0 lead against Pakistan.

18:19: GOAL!!!!!!!!!! What a hit from Harmanpreet. India take 3-0 lead against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

18:18 IST: Penalty corner for India.

18:16 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!! Ramandeep Singh's 43rd minute goal gives India 2-0 lead against Pakistan.

18:14 IST: The ball goes wide of the goalpost. Pakistan miss another chance.

18:12 IST: Penalty corner for Pakistan.

18:11 IST: India miss another chance. Varun takes a flick for deflection, but close to left bar.

18:10 IST: Penalty corner for India. The team has formed a huddle.

18:09 IST: The two players are back on the field now.

18:04 IST: Chance for Pakistan. Suraj comes to the rescue once again. He is the star tonight. Brilliant save from him.

18:03 IST: Pakistan are down by 9 men right now.

18:02 IST: YELLOW CARD! Another five minutes suspension give to Pakistan. Abu Mahmood is the man. Two Pakistan players are sitting on the bench.

18:00 IST: YELLOW CARD! Muhd. Rizwan gets five minutes suspension from the referee.

17:58 IST: Third quarter gets underway.

17:49 IST: End of second quarter. India lead 1-0 against Pakistan

17:48 IST: Chance for India, Gurjant Singh has almost done. Oh boy! the hit goes wide.

17:45 IST: Suraj is in tremendous form today. Another save from him. Pakistan coach is looking dejected.

17:40 IST: Another brilliant save from the young Suraj. He dives and denies Pakistan a goal.

17:38 IST: Brilliant save from goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. India 1-0 Pakistan

17:36 IST: Another penalty corner for Pakistan.

17:33 IST: Another chance for India. Lalit dives but fails to collect the ball.

17:31 IST: GOAL!!!!!!!!!!! Chinglensana Singh (13') scores as India take 1-0 lead against Pakistan.

17:29 IST: Second quarter gets underway. Can India take a lead?

17:28 IST: End of first quarter. India 0-0 Pakistan

17:27 IST: Brilliant show by India. Pakistan miss the penalty corner.

26 IST: First Penalty Corner for Pakistan.

17:25 IST: Good counter by India but SV Sunil unable to collect the push.

17:23 IST: 10 minutes into the game and it's even stevens so far. Who will score the first goal of the match?

17:21 IST: Great chance for India. Akashdeep runs with the ball. But a great defending by Pakistan denies India a chance.

17:19 IST: Cross from Surender but Irfan picks the ball nicely in the end. Great show by both the teams till now.

17:18 IST: Great defending by Pakistan mid-fielder.

17:16 IST: Akashdeep takes the ball and passes to his team-mate but Pakistan snatches ball in the end.

17:13 IST: India are off to a dominating start. Brilliant possession by the team.

17:10 IST: Are you ready? It's time for action. Here we go....

17:07 IST: Teams have lined up for their national anthems.

17:06 IST: Both the teams - India and Pakistan - are making their way to the middle. Amazing atmosphere all around the stadium.

17:05 IST: Of late, India have dominated arch-foes Pakistan in hockey, the latest being the 6-1 thrashing in a 5th-8th place classification match of the Hero Hockey World League Semi-Final in London in June.

17:02 IST: India are currently sitting atop Pool A with six points from two wins while Pakistan are placed second with four points. With two wins, India are comfortably through to the Super 4 stage of the tournament and the Sjoerd Marine-coached side would be hoping to finish the pool stages with an all-win record. In the first two games, the Indians have showcased beautiful one-touch hockey and used both flanks to create numerous scoring chances.

16:58 IST: Here's India's starting XI:

16:53 IST: PR Sreejesh also wished the team ahead of the high-octane encounter.

16:52 IST: Here's what captain Manpreet said ahead of the match against Pakistan.

16:48 IST: A look at some facts surrounding India vs Pakistan ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

16:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the Asia Cup 2017 hockey match between India and Pakistan.

