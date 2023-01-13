Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: India Lead Spain 1-0, Look To Increase Deficit In Q2
India vs Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: India kick off their men's hockey World Cup campaign with a match against Spain on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela
India vs Spain, 2023 Hockey World Cup Live Score: India face Spain in Pool D match© Twitter
India vs Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India have taken 1-0 lead over Spain after Amit Rohidas successfully converted a penalty corner into a goal. India kick off their men's hockey World Cup campaign with a match against Spain on Friday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side is eyeing it's first World Cup trophy after 48 long years. Team India had finished at the sixth spot in the last edition in 2018. Apart from this, the Indian side won a silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, Straight from Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela
- 19:44 (IST)HWC Live: 2nd quarter beginsThe second quarter of the Pool D match between Spain and India begins. The hosts are in 1-0 lead and will look to maintain their dominance over Spain. On the other hand, Spain will look to score an equalizer to make their way back into the game.
- 19:40 (IST)HWC Live: End of 1st quarterThis marks the end of the first quarter of the Pool D match between India and Spain. So far, India have taken 1-0 lead in the game after Amit Rohidas provided them with a brilliant breakthrough.
- 19:36 (IST)HWC Live: GOAL!!!GOAL!!!! India successfully convert a penalty corner into a goal. After receiving a pass from Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas brilliantly places the ball into the nets as the hosts take 1-0 lead in the game. This was India's 200th goal in the World Cups.Live Score: IND 1- ESP 0 (12")
- 19:32 (IST)HWC Live: India enjoying possessionIn the first 10 minutes of the game, India have been enjoying the majority of possession as they exchanging soft passes among themselves. However, they are yet to convert their chances into a goal.
- 19:27 (IST)HWC Live: Good move from PR SreejeshSpain show attacking game from the very beginning as they enter India's D within 60 seconds. However, PR Sreejesh successfully deflects the balls and averts the coming threat. Both the teams showing an aggressive game.
- 19:23 (IST)HWC Live: We are underwayThe opening Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India and Spain begins. Both the teams aiming for victory as they look to have a winning start to their campaign.
- 19:16 (IST)HWC Live: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is hereOdisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have entered the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Both the teams are also out on the field for their respective national anthems.
- 18:28 (IST)HWC Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D match between hosts India and Spain.
