January 13 2023 19:44 (IST) HWC Live: 2nd quarter begins The second quarter of the Pool D match between Spain and India begins. The hosts are in 1-0 lead and will look to maintain their dominance over Spain. On the other hand, Spain will look to score an equalizer to make their way back into the game.

January 13 2023 19:40 (IST) HWC Live: End of 1st quarter This marks the end of the first quarter of the Pool D match between India and Spain. So far, India have taken 1-0 lead in the game after Amit Rohidas provided them with a brilliant breakthrough. This marks the end of the first quarter of the Pool D match between India and Spain. So far, India have taken 1-0 lead in the game after Amit Rohidas provided them with a brilliant breakthrough. Share Link

January 13 2023 19:36 (IST) HWC Live: GOAL!!! GOAL!!!! India successfully convert a penalty corner into a goal. After receiving a pass from Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas brilliantly places the ball into the nets as the hosts take 1-0 lead in the game. This was India's 200th goal in the World Cups.

January 13 2023 19:32 (IST) HWC Live: India enjoying possession In the first 10 minutes of the game, India have been enjoying the majority of possession as they exchanging soft passes among themselves. However, they are yet to convert their chances into a goal. In the first 10 minutes of the game, India have been enjoying the majority of possession as they exchanging soft passes among themselves. However, they are yet to convert their chances into a goal. Share Link

January 13 2023 19:27 (IST) HWC Live: Good move from PR Sreejesh Spain show attacking game from the very beginning as they enter India's D within 60 seconds. However, PR Sreejesh successfully deflects the balls and averts the coming threat. Both the teams showing an aggressive game. Spain show attacking game from the very beginning as they enter India's D within 60 seconds. However, PR Sreejesh successfully deflects the balls and averts the coming threat. Both the teams showing an aggressive game. Share Link

January 13 2023 19:23 (IST) HWC Live: We are underway The opening Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India and Spain begins. Both the teams aiming for victory as they look to have a winning start to their campaign. The opening Pool D match of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India and Spain begins. Both the teams aiming for victory as they look to have a winning start to their campaign. Share Link

January 13 2023 19:16 (IST) HWC Live: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is here Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have entered the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Both the teams are also out on the field for their respective national anthems. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have entered the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Both the teams are also out on the field for their respective national anthems. Share Link

January 13 2023 18:28 (IST) HWC Live: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D match between hosts India and Spain. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Pool D match between hosts India and Spain. Share Link

