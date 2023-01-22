India will be going up against New Zealand in the crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. After fetching an average result in the clash against Wales, the Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be facing New Zealand in a must-win match, in order to seal a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Team India had to defeat Wales by a margin of eight goals to directly qualify for quarterfinals but they could only manage a 4-2 win. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will be putting their best foot forward to move ahead in the tournament.

When will the India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be on Sunday, January 22.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs New Zealand, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

