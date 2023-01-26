After failing to qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, Team India will square off against Japan in the last match of their campaign on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side's hopes were brutally thrashed by New Zealand after they lost against Kiwis 5-4 (3-3) in penalties in a must-win crossover match. The hosts began their campaign with a win 2-0 win over Spain, which was followed by a goalless draw against England and 4-2 win over Wales. India will now look to end their campaign on a good note with a win over World no.18 Japan.

When will the India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be on Thursday, January 26.

Where will the India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

What time will the India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs Japan, Men's Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

