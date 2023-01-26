India vs Japan, Hockey World Cup 2023, Live Updates:India and Japan are levelled at 0-0 in the first-half of the classification match. After losing against New Zealand in the must-win crossover match, India will face Japan to end their FIH Men's Hockey World Cup campaign on a high note on Thursday. Already facing a huge backlash after failing to make the quarter-finals, India could end up with their worst-ever placing in the tournament if they lose their 9th-16th classification match against Japan. India's worst-ever placing and finish in the 14 previous editions of the World Cup is 12th and last -- at London in 1986.

Here are the Live Updates of the India vs Japan, 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup Match, Straight from the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela

7:55 PM IST: We are back

Hello and welcome back to the second-half of the classification match between India and Japan. Despite an attacking game from the both the sides, it has been a goalless draw so far.

7:48 PM IST: End of first-half

This marks the end of the first-half of the classification match between India and Japan. Both the teams are making numerous attempts to score a goal but the scores are levelled at 0-0.

7:44 PM IST: Good save from Japan

Lalit Kumar unleashes a shot towards the target but Japanese goalkeeper make a brilliant save. Later, Abhishek perfectly dribbles the ball inside Japan's circle and produces a scoop shot but the goalkeeper stands like a wall and India fail to take a lead.

7:36 PM IST: Japan creating opportunities

Despite India exchanging many passes, Japan are holding the majority of possession and entering the opposite circle. Both the teams are trying their best to get the first score.

7:34 PM IST: India fail to convert

India win a penalty corner but unfortunately they fail to capitalize on the given opportunity as Japanese goalkeeper easily saves the goal.

7:32 PM IST: Good save from Pathak

In the first few seconds of the second quarter, Japan win a penalty corner but India goalkeeper Krishna Kumar Pathak makes a brilliant save and averts the coming threat. Japan miss out on a good opportunity to take a lead.

7: 28 PM IST: End of 1st quarter

This marks the end of the first quarter of the classification match between India and Japan. It had been a thrilling encounter so far as both the teams are making rigorous attempts to get a score. The scores are levelled at 0-0.

7: 16 PM IST: Good defense from Japan

India showcase an attacking game and make many attempts to score. However, Japan's brilliant defence easily avert the coming threat and the scores are still levelled at 0-0.

7: 16 PM IST: Good save from Varun Kumar

Japan hold the possession in the beginnings and create a brilliant opportunity to take a lead. However, Varun Kumar interjects and averts the coming threat from the corner. Scores levelled at 0-0.

7:08 PM IST: We are underway

The classification match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 between India and Japan begins.

7:05 PM IST: Time for the national anthems

Both the teams are out on the field for respective national anthems. We are just few inches away the classification match between India and Japan.

6:56 PM IST: Here's the lineup

6:43 PM IST: India playing for prestige

Team India's hopes of qualifying into quarterfinals were crushed after they lost against New Zealand 5-4 (3-3) in penalties in a must-win match. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will aim to have a good show against Japan.

6:34 PM IST: Hello and Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the classification match of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup being played between India and Japan. The match is being played at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

